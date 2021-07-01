Share the truth















A discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the Evanston, Illinois school district for segregating students and teaching an anti-white racist curriculum to students beginning in kindergarten.

The Southwest Legal Foundation lawsuit alleges violations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause as well as statutory violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The suit claims that the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is engaged in “treating individuals differently because of their race.” Breaking: @SLF_Liberty has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Evanston School District. The school engaged in racial segregation, depicted “whiteness” as a devil, and taught that whites are inherently oppressive. — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 30, 2021 TRENDING: “CNN’s About Controlling Negroes, That’s What It Stands [For], Controlling Negroes” – Vernon Jones DESTROYS CNN Reporter

BizPacReview reports that “the suit accuses Superintendent Devon Horton of telling teachers, ‘If you’re not antiracist, we can’t have you in front of our students,’ and contains an infographic depicting whiteness as the devil while teaching kids that whites are inherently evil.”

Teachers in the district were separated by race, instructed on the problems with “white talk” and “white privilege,” and required to participate in “privilege walks.”

Students as young as kindergarten were […]

