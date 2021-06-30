Share the truth















On June 28, 2021 Virginia Congressman Bob Good introduced a bill that would prohibit taxpayer funding for a chain-migration program that the Biden administration is resurrecting.

The Daily Caller was one of the first media outlets to receive the bill, titled “No Taxpayer Funding for the Central American Minors Program.” The bill is centered around the Central American Minors (CAM) Program . The Biden administration has brought back this program, which allows millions of illegal aliens to petition the government to have their relatives brought over to the states on American taxpayers’ dime.

The administration of Barack Obama created this program, which was later terminated under former president Donald Trump’s watch. Starting on June 15, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department published a joint statement revealing the expansion of the chain migration program.

“President Biden’s new government program will force American taxpayers to foot the bill to airlift and relocate illegal aliens’ relatives to the United States,” Good said to the Daily Caller before filing the bill. “This is another disgraceful example of the Biden administration’s effort to dissolve our southern border and reverse successful America first policies.”

So far, the bill has 20 co-sponsors.

