Members of Israel Defense Forces on the ground in Surfside, Florida. Photo: IDF The Israeli national rescue unit continued to relentlessly search for survivors in the tons of rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, as the confirmed death toll from the tragedy continued to rise on Wednesday.

The Israeli rescue operation “Helping Hand,” which arrived 72 hours after the disaster, is led by the commander of the National Rescue Unit in the IDF’s Home Front Command, Col. (res.) Golan Vach and consists of 10 reserve officers who are top experts in engineering and social care. Over the past few days, another five officers joined the delegation. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! “We are working tirelessly with everyone. There is always hope that someone is still alive. That is our assumption and we work accordingly,” said one of the Israeli reserve officers during a briefing.

Search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing at the site of the 12-floor building since its partial collapse on June 24, identifying at least 16 dead so far with another 147 still unaccounted for.

