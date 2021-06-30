Share the truth















‘The Hobbit’ Fans re-enact ‘Battle of Five Armies’ In a move that’s bound to bring up images of a young, powerless Hobbit facing down the might of Mordor, an upstart Tolkien organization—The Society of Tolkien—has announced a free alternative to the Tolkien Society’s July 3 “diversity” seminar.

As the Daily Wire recently reported , the Tolkien Society was founded in 1969 and once counted J.R.R. Tolkien himself as its president. But its educational focus has taken quite a turn this year with a “diversity and inclusion” seminar that will feature lectures on topics like “Transgender Realities in The Lord of the Rings,” “The Queer in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings,” “Tolkien’s Dwarf-Women and the ‘Feminine Lack,” and “Destabilizing Cishetero Amatonormativity in the Works of Tolkien.”

This mangling of the Oxford professor’s work and vision didn’t sit well with the founder of a new Tolkien organization. His group has now scheduled a separate event on the same date to offer scholarly explorations more clearly tied to the great fantasy author’s work.

Among the topics at the newly announced seminar: “Solving Gollum’s Riddles: An Ode to Tolkien and Old English,” “Mapping Middle-earth,” and “Tolkien is Timeless, Tinseltown is Trite.”

In a standard that seems



