DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas

A new Department of Homeland Security bulletin is warning that “violent extremists might seek to exploit easing COVID-19 restrictions, increased access to mass gatherings, and possible changes in levels of violence during the summer months to conduct attacks against a range of potential targets with little or no warning.”

The bulletin, obtained by ABC News, says there is no specific terrorist plot for the 4th of July, but noted that feds are seeing evidence of planning by radical white supremacists after monitoring online chatter. Federal authorities are deeply concerned about the possibility of domestic terror and violence, including mass shootings, as the Fourth of July holiday approaches and the summer season gets fully underway. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: USB DRIVES Were Suspiciously Stolen, Transferred and Inserted Into Voting Systems Used in Swing States in 2020 Election “In recent weeks, domestic violent extremists (DVEs) motivated by various violent ideologies have continued to advocate violence and plan attacks,” the bulletin said. “As of 16 June, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists (RMVE-WSs) were sharing downloadable links to a publication discussing targeting mass gatherings, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement officers.” While no specific plot has been identified for Independence Day, […]

