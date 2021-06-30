Share the truth















BET Founder Bob Johnson called for a $14.7 Trillion reparations package for 42 million African Americans back in June of last year.

Johnson’s plan will offer a $350,767 one time cash paymen t to every African American in the US today who are descendants of slaves. Johnson argued during the pandemic that now is the time to go big with his $14 trillion plan.

Johnson says the big leap will solve the problems in today’s black community.

Johnson added that the $14 trillion will come from redistribution, “Wealth transfer is exactly what’s needed.”

But now Robert Johnson is more urgent. The BET founder and billionaire is wanting his $14 trillion reparations plan NOW.

