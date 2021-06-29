Share the truth















Promoted Content The State of California is acting like a country of its own and banning state travel to other U.S. states based on the Democratic Party’s policy preferences. On Monday, the state’s Attorney General announced five more states would be added to “the list” of states — bringing the total to 17.

The rationale provided by Attorney General Rob Bonta? These states have “laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.”

“Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances,” NBC 8 reported.

“Lawmakers in 2016 banned non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people,” the report continued. “The 12 other states on the list are: Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.”

The Attorney General is referring to newly passed laws that protect biological girls from having to compete against biological boys who self-identify as girls. The State of California apparently no longer cares about ‘women’s rights’ and has moved on in preference of ‘LGBTQ rights.’

“The five states newly added to the […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

Share the truth













