In a decision that has infuriated many Democrats online, the Supreme Court has issued a decision that says that the United States government can indefinitely detain some migrants who claim they will face torture or persecution if they return to their home nations.

The conservative justices stood united against the liberal justices in the 6 – 3 decision on Tuesday written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, The Associated Press reported .

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back. One man is a citizen of El Salvador who said he was immediately threatened by a gang after being deported from the U.S.

An immigration officer determined that the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in. The immigrants and the Trump administration, which […]

