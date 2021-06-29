Share the truth















Officials at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, New Jersey, asked valedictorian Bryce Dershem to remove a gay pride flag draped over his gown at the graduation ceremony earlier this month, WCAU-TV reported .

But the station said Dershem didn’t comply. It was a sign of things to come. What happened?

Like other high school valedictorians who’ve made headlines recently, Dershem had it in mind to go off script and read his own speech rather than the one the school approved.

“After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone,” Dershem said from behind the microphone during the June 17 ceremony. “I didn’t know who to turn to.”

At that point, principal Robert Tull Jr. was seen on video walking behind the stage — and seconds later Dershem’s mic was cut off. Tull then walked up to the podium and took the mic — and allegedly the written copy of Dershem’s unauthorized speech.

The valedictorian told WCAU that Tull actually “grabbed the paper that I brought and crumpled it in front of me in his hand,” although video doesn’t show Tull crumpling the paper in question. Dershem added to the station that Tull also “pointed to the speech he had […]

