Now the biggest pandemic liar, Fauci, is saying that the delta variant of the COVID virus is the “greatest threat” facing people. True, that variant looks like it is rapidly becoming the dominant one in the global pandemic. But what should you fear?

Here is the big new lie. Get vaccinated so you can be protected against the delta variant. In truth, data has just been released from the UK showing that vaccinated people are three times more likely to die from infection by the delta variant than unvaccinated people.

The June 22 comments by Fauci included the facts about the level of delta variant contagion. Delta, first identified in India, now makes up about 20% of all new cases in the United States, up from 10% about two weeks ago, Fauci said. Delta infections seem to be doubling in the U.S. about every two weeks. Fauci said the U.S. has “the tools” to defeat the variant, urging more Americans to get fully vaccinated against Covid and “crush the outbreak”

Fauci was reinforcing comments by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky who urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid. She stressed that delta was expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.S. Pushing fear, she said “As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility. Not to worry, however, because if you get vaccinated, “you’ll be protected against this delta variant,” she said.

That is the new big pandemic lie.

Jumping on this pandemic lie bandwagon is the World Health Organization, that no intelligent person should have any respect for.

WHO officials warned the delta variant is the fastest and fittest coronavirus strain yet, and it will “pick off” the most vulnerable people, especially in places with low Covid-19 vaccination rates. It has the potential “to be more lethal because it’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans and it will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalized and potentially die,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said during a news conference. In other words, get vaccinated.

For those of us who truly want to follow the science this is the new UK data revealed a few days after the Fauci comments.

A report published by the UK government agency Public Health England showed that individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine are more than three times more likely to die from the Delta variant than unvaccinated people! A briefing titled, “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England,” examined all currently known variants of COVID-19.

As to the most dangerous delta variant, the UK government said vaccinated people are 3.25 times more likely to die than those who did not take the experimental shot. Out of 117 total deaths occurring within 28 days of infection, 44 of them were unvaccinated individuals and 50 people took both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 70 out of the 27,192 vaccinated individuals in the study died, which is a 0.26% mortality rate, which is very high. In contrast, 44 out of the 53,822 unvaccinated people died, resulting in a 0.08% mortality. This is a very big difference: 3.25 time higher death rate in vaccinated people.

The same day a Wall Street Journal article published showed preliminary findings by Israeli health officials. More than half of adults infected in an outbreak of the Delta variant in Israel received the vaccine. So, here too, the Delta variant is more dangerous for vaccinated people.

In a rational and fair world where you could trust big media the main headline would be something like: Think twice about getting vaccinated to be protected against the fast-moving delta variant.

Instead, big media is ignoring the UK data that casts doubt on the wisdom (or propaganda) that COVID vaccines make more sense than ever as the delta variant propagates.

Indeed, media coverage of what Fauci has said is spreading the big lie that the delta variant is a threat to unvaccinated people and that COVID-19 vaccines protect against it. Sheer crap.

A great example of media propaganda is this article “The Delta Variant Is a Grave Danger to the Unvaccinated.” Where it is said that “One half of America is protected. The other is approaching a perilous moment in the pandemic. …for those who remain unvaccinated, by choice or by chance, Delta represents the latest installment in an ongoing series of horrors. It’s a threat more sinister than any other.” Use fear to sell vaccines.

Here is another example of awful information from big media. The Washington Post said: “British data shows that the majority of new cases in the country are among those not yet vaccinated. Nearly all serious cases have been recorded among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.” New cases versus deaths, which is more important?

And President Biden has also jumped on the big lie bandwagon and urged Americans to get vaccinated for protection against the delta variant! “The data couldn’t be clearer: If you’re vaccinated, you’re safe,” he said. “You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you in fact have not been vaccinated, that’s just the fact.” No Joe! You are buying into the new big pandemic lie. Along with Fauci, Biden is working hard to scare Americans into taking the experimental jab, which CDC data conservatively says over 6,000 people have died from.

For those of us who have been vaccinated it is too late to feel good about beating the delta variant. For those who have not yet been jabbed it is time to follow the science and think seriously about what to do.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

