Share the truth















I subscribed to Disney+ this week. NO, I’m not embracing woke society or empowering their radical progressivism with monthly dollars. They’ll begrudgingly get my $5.99 one time for the sake of research. It’s been so long since I watched anything produced by the Woke Disney Corporation that I needed to watch their latest Cultural Marxist plotline in Loki for myself.

For background, the so-called “God of Mischief” has come out as gender fluid and is now proclaimed to be bisexual. One could argue the gender fluidity based on the comics because yes, technically he would shapeshift into women as well as animals. One cannot argue bisexuality as being anything other than a Disney development because he has never displayed anything that remotely infers that he likes men sexually.

But there’s an important aspect of Loki’s character that spreads across all mediums that makes his sudden bisexuality so disturbing. Loki has never used sex for pleasure. His character is purpose-driven. He has always weaponized sex to suit his purposes. This is why the messaging behind his proclamation in episode three of the series is such a strong move by Disney towards advancing the Cultural Marxism they adore. Through Loki, they’re telling impressionable children that bisexuality is not only acceptable but can be empowering for those willing to use it to their advantage.

Weaponizing sex is not a trait that should be coveted. It is an abomination unto itself when applied to heterosexual relationships. Once we throw in the “woke” LGBTQ angle, it becomes an enticement to commit sin on top of sin. Unfortunately, Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For some reason, he has been deemed an admirable anti-hero by many fans, particularly young ones who see his impishness as akin to their own developing desires.

This is not an accident. Disney made the conscious decision to position Loki squarely as an LGBTQ “outcast” within the Marvel Cinematic Universe because they know it influences those already confused about their own sexuality through the propaganda and brainwashing they’re getting in schools and entertainment. The more Hollywood trots out manufactured LGBTQ characters, the easier it is for them to indoctrinate the masses — particularly youths — into embracing that lifestyle regardless of their actual feelings. It’s both conscious and subliminal indoctrination and sadly it works extraordinarily well.

Kids are being programmed into believing in LGBTQ superiority. I’ve often argued for equality and a conservatarian “live and let live” perspective when it comes to sexuality. People sin, and therefore these sins are between them and God. But what we’re seeing more and more prevalently today is the massive push to not only expose people to the various LGBTQ lifestyles, but to promote them as being better than traditional lifestyles.

Loki represents a unique component within the MCU that is very appealing to children. He is an outcast from his home world who plays for both teams depending on his needs. He can be bad whenever he wants and still gets to be a good guy when he feels like it. This perceived freedom he embodies corresponds with the psychological warfare being imposed on our children that promotes authoritarianism and collectivism by making children feel like they’re all outcasts in one way or another.

Thankfully, many are turning the show off. I watched what I need to watch so I’m cancelling my subscription. But even as the backlash grows, we can turn back to the words of the director and realize that this was part of the plan from the start.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon,” tweeted Loki director Kate Herron.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

By making Loki bisexual, Disney is adding a large amount of fuel to the Cultural Marxist fire that’s raging across the nation as we speak. What makes it worse is that this is manufactured for effect. Loki has always been heterosexual… until now.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













