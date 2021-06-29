Share the truth















The Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County has completed the paper examination.

“Audit Update: Paper examination and counting are finished today. Thank you to all the amazing Arizona volunteers who made this audit possible!” said a missive from the “Maricopa Arizona Audit” Twitter account. Audit Update: Paper examination and counting are finished today. Thank you to all the amazing Arizona volunteers who made this audit possible! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 26, 2021 The announcement confirming the conclusion of the ballot inspection portion of the audit comes less than two weeks after auditors finished a recount of 2.1 million ballots.

The physical review of ballots included an inspection of their weight and thickness, examination of folds under microscopes, and workers holding ballots up to UV lights.

Towards the end of the process, workers were examining 100,000 ballots per day, the Maricopa Arizona Audit said in a tweet on Thursday. At our current rate of examining over 100k ballots per day, we will complete the paper examination phase of the audit by Saturday, June 26. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 16, 2021 Ken Bennett, serving as the Arizona Senate’s liaison for the Maricopa County election audit, told […]

