A desperate Barack Obama pleaded with lawmakers to push through the ‘For the People Act’ to make it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

GOP legislatures are working to secure elections by implementing voter ID laws, banning ballot harvesting and requiring signature checks on all absentee ballots.

The only way Democrats win elections these days is by cheating with ballot harvesting and Zuckerberg drop boxes.

The overwhelming majority of Americans do not support the radical left’s defunding the police, CRT curriculum and support of BLM riots.

Obama, his former AG Eric Holder and House Speaker Pelosi discussed the Democrats’ plan to steal elections going forward on a Zoom call Monday.Barack Obama was clearly panicked and said there will be “unfairness in terms of results” if voter ID laws are passed and ballot harvesting is banned.In other words, Obama admitted the Democrats have to cheat in order to win elections.“If we don’t stop [GOP voting efforts] now, what we are going to see is more and more contested elections… we are going to see a breakdown of the basic agreement that has held this […]

