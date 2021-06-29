Share the truth















Gavin Newsom (Justin Sullivan / Getty) Democrats plan to change the rules of recall elections to protect incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom, just as they changed the rules to defend State Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) during a recall election over gas tax hikes in 2018.

The Associated Press reported Monday: Four years ago, California Democrats altered the state’s recall laws in part to slow down the process and try to aid a state senator facing a removal vote over his support for increasing the gas tax. Now, as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall of his own , they’re trying to change the laws again. This time, though, Democrats want the option to speed things up to take advantage of what they see as favorable conditions for Newsom. … Newsom’s campaign hasn’t commented on the proposed altering of the recall timeline. Recent polls show Newsom in a stronger position than at the start of the year when the pandemic was raging and much of the economy was shuttered.

… Now looking to speed the process, Democrats’ proposal would essentially bypass the legislative review process so long as lawmakers set aside money for counties to pay for the cost of the […]

