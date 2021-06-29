Share the truth















(Image credit Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia) SoundCloud has de-platformed Andy Ngo, editor-in-chief at The Post Millennial and an intrepid reporter on antifa. The tech platform removed Ngo’s podcast — creatively titled “Things You Should Ngo” — “on the grounds of being dedicated to violating” the site’s rules, The Post Millennial reported .

“Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from [SoundCloud] without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now. Join me on [Locals] instead to support me & get access to exclusive content,” Ngo tweeted. Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from @SoundCloud without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now. Join me on @OnLocals instead to support me & get access to exclusive content: https://t.co/ohiKF2NOs7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021 The latest “Things You Should Ngo” episode debuted more than one year ago. SoundCloud merely notified Ngo that his podcast had been removed — it did not give him the option to appeal the decision or to seek further information.

SoundCloud’s Trust & Safety Team sent Ngo an email informing him of the apparently un-appealable decision. The […]

