Any time Joe Biden goes off-script, he’s bound to say something outrageous.

The latest example came on Monday when Biden hosted outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House.

While in the Oval Office, Biden bizarrely brought up Rivlin’s daughter.

Below is a transcript of the exchange: Biden: “I’m really happy to have President Rivlin here. And I don’t want to — it’s not technically appropriate, but I’m so delighted his daughter is here. She’s in the back right there and I got to meet her and talk about our kids and grandkids and all the like. Anyway, I just wanted to thank the President for being here and for your dedication to strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel.” Rivlin: “Thank you.” WATCH: This is hardly the first time Biden has made a bizarre comment while in front of the cameras.

Earlier this month at the G7 Summit, Biden forgot to say “at ease” while speaking to the troops so they could sit down after standing to applaud him.

“I keep forgetting I’m president,” Biden said.WATCH: President Joe Biden: “I keep forgetting I’m president.” pic.twitter.com/l8i8d0vHfx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2021 It is tough to determine if Biden […]

