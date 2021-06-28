Share the truth















If you thought the “conservative” Supreme Court would defend our nation against the onslaught of Cultural Marxism erupting in our schools and engulfing out lives, think again. Only two of the nine Justices — Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas — voted to hear a case that would have returned a ban on transgender students defying their biological sex and using the restrooms of their chosen gender in public schools.

As a result, boys who claim to be girls can go into the girls’ restroom whenever they choose. According to Daily Wire:

On Monday, the Supreme Court turned down an opportunity to reverse a ruling that permitted students identifying as the opposite sex to use the opposite sex’s bathrooms.

The Court declined to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia female student who identifies as a boy who had sued the Gloucester County school board for stating that restrooms were “limited to the corresponding biological genders.”

This opens the door to dangers for students, particularly female students who must now share their facilities with biological males. With no clear understanding of who is considered transgender other than one’s own declarations, we can expect bad things to happen. Of course, these things will not be reported by mainstream media as this “woke” judgment must be protected by the Cultural Marxists at all costs.

According to WaPo:

As is its custom, the court did not say why it was rejecting the appeal of the Gloucester County school district. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. said they would have accepted the case. The court’s decision not to take up the case does not establish a national precedent.

In a 2-to-1 decision last August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the school board had practiced sex-based discrimination and violated the 14th Amendment by prohibiting Grimm, a transgender student, from using the bathroom that aligned with his gender identity. His high school offered a single-stall restroom as an alternative.

The good news is that the issue isn’t set in stone. By declining to hear the case, the Supreme Court has essentially punted until a future case comes before them. School board, city, and state governments can still issue rules that can and almost certainly will be challenged. If one of those challenges reaches the Supreme Court again, they’ll have another opportunity to determine if biological boys who think they’re girls can use the girls’ restroom and visa versa.

Of course the three progressive Justices and “moderate” Chief Justice Roberts declined. But seeing all three Trump appointees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — side against biology was thoroughly disappointing.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













