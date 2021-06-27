Share the truth















Maybe I’ve been too engrossed in Charles McCarry’s wonderful spy novels, but this week the story of the disappearance of Chinese vice-minister of State Security (the Guoanbu) Dong Jingwei strikes me as the most fascinating report of the week. While we are unlikely to get the full story for a while — if ever — I think he’s in the U.S. under deep cover and that has to concern both the leaders of China and any CCP operatives there may be in the Deep State.

Background

As the rumor goes (first reported in Spy Talk), Dong and his daughter, Dong Yang, in mid-February defected by private plane out of Hong Kong and were taken in by General Michael Flynn’s old agency the Defense Intelligence Agency because they did not trust the FBI or CIA. Dong’s daughter is or was married to Jiang Fan, president of two partners of the Alibaba Group, the most powerful Chinese e-commerce group, who was removed from those positions in April of last year ostensibly as punishment for marital infidelity.

I don’t think people just hop on a plane out of Hong Kong and show up at DIA headquarters. If the rumor is true, I’d imagine […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

