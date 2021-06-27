Share the truth















While many Conservatives understand that we are in a war for the soul of America, most do not understand who the enemy is or what the perimeters are of the fight. Most still continue to think that our primary enemy is the Democrat Party. Let me assure you… if you believe that, you are dead wrong.

Yes, the Dems are the obvious target. They have control of the entire government right now, they stole the election and are implementing their agenda at warp speed. However, while they are the obvious target, they are not the primary target.

The chief enemy that we are going to have to root out is the Republican Party. I know that Ronald Reagan made the 11th Commandment famous, which states: Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican. In today’s political landscape, that is simply an impossible command to follow.

The Republican Party is filled with RINOs… Republicans in Name Only. In reality, they are Democrats that have infiltrated our party. In other words, they are wolves in sheep’s clothing. They’ll spout Conservative talking points in front of the cameras, during interviews and on their social media accounts, but when push comes to shove they never truly govern the way we elected them to.

This puts us in a difficult position. We are their bosses, yet they refuse to implement our wishes. They continually strip us of our Constitutionally protected rights. They are fighting against us instead of for us.

During this episode of Freedom Squad, Eric Matheny, Chad Caton and Doni Anthony joined me to discuss how we can take back the Republican Party. While many are choosing to opt for a third party, it is going to be more realistic to take back the GOP from within. But to do that, we are going to have to be strategic.

Chad, Eric and Doni discuss some strategies that can be implemented, everything from participating in a reorg to filling Precinct positions to simply running for local office. We’ve got to build our own conservative infrastructure if we are ever going to take back our nation. Too often, we focus on Washington DC, but ignore local government. That’s like building a house without a foundation. Right now we’ve got to focus on the foundation.

I hope that this episode is an inspiration for you to get in the game. Look for opportunities to do just one single thing to help us take a step in the right direction. Run for school board. Volunteer with your local conservative groups. Show up to local government meetings. Write to your congressman. We’ve got get involved, whether it’s small or large. But ultimately, let’s work together to take back the Republican Party and make it the party of Freedom, Liberty and Opportunity for All.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

