The Federal Bureau of Investigation has turned a man’s life upside down after raiding his New York home following reports from neighbors that he is a domestic terrorist. The man, 69-year-old Joseph Bolanos, went to the US Capitol to support Trump on Jan. 6 but did not enter the building or participate in the unrest.

Bolanos, described by the New York Post as a “pillar of the community”, and President of his Upper West Side block association for the past 23 years, has been a model citizen who looked after the welfare of his neighbors amidst the lockdowns and even produced a weekly street dance show to support essential workers.

A Red Cross volunteer after the 9/11 attacks, the 69-year-old security consultant once received a police commendation for heroism after saving a woman from being mugged.

Unmarried, and caring for his 94-year-old mother, he was a well-loved character in the quiet residential area.

His life was torn apart after a neighbor reported him for attending the rally in Washington DC on Jan. 6. Innocent of the accusation that he participated in the riot, Bolanos was blocks away from the action at the JW Marriott hotel when hundreds of people […]

