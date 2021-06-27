Share the truth















Sixty-nine-year-old Joseph Bolanos, who has been a part of the block association of his Upper West Side Manhattan neighborhood for the past 23 years, has been investigated and even raided by the FBI simply for being at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 2021. He did not enter the building.

Said Bolanos, “It’s destroyed my reputation. I’m not a violent invader … I do not condone the criminality and violence on [Jan. 6 2021] whatsoever.”

According to the NY Post , the FBI claim they received an anonymous tip from someone who claimed to be a neighbor of Bolanos. The caller said that they overheard him telling someone he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and was “boasting” about it.

An FBI agent called Bolanos to follow up, but he missed the call, and called back the next day. The FBI didn’t try to get in touch with him by phone again.

Then, four agents surprised him with an appearance and interviewed him on Feb. 4, the interview lasting approximately 25 minutes. They asked about his possible affiliation with extremist groups, to which he answered “no”.

Bolanos told the media that he was indeed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with friends […]

