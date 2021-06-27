Share the truth















Iraqi President Barham Salih receives Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Jordan’s King Abdullah met in Baghdad on Sunday during the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq since Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990.

The first Gulf War ruptured diplomatic relations between Iraq and Egypt, but these have improved in recent years with many senior officials from both countries exchanging visits. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! The United States has been urging Iraq to boost ties with Arab nations to counter Iran’s influence and Sisi’s visit is for a third round of talks between Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq aimed at closer security, economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

In recent years, Iraq had signed cooperation deals in the energy, health, and education sectors with both countries.

On Sunday, the three leaders discussed several areas of regional interest, including recent developments on the Palestinian issue, combating terrorism, and economic cooperation, an Egypt presidency statement […]

