Share the truth















Rudy Giuliani this week leveled sharp criticism at the decision by the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court to suspend his law license in that state, claiming that America “is no longer America anymore.”

Giuliani made that claim during a Newsmax interview on Thursday. “We do not live in a free state,” he said of New York. “We live in a state that’s controlled by the Democrat party, by [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, by [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, and the Democrats.”

“We have a double standard,” he continued. “There’s no doubt, if I was representing Hillary Clinton, I’d be their hero.”

The New York court ruling claimed that Giuliani’s suspension was pursuant to claims he made about election malfeasance and voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 election; the court argued that Giuliani made purportedly false statements about those alleged crimes knowingly as opposed to mistakenly.

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

Share the truth













