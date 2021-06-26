Share the truth















Defund Oakland Police Department Graffiti Despite a recent spike in violent street crimes and homicides, the Oakland City Council approved a two-year budget on Thursday night that shifts more than $18 million from the police department to relatively new city programs and social services.

“With this particular budget we are showing that we can not only reimagine, we can take action,” said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas after the 7-2 vote.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the $3.8 billion adopted budget was a counterproposal to Democratic Mayor Libby Schaff’s plan to increase police funding slightly. She said the cuts would “force our officers to work even more overtime shifts, which are expensive and unsafe for officers and residents alike.”

The dissenting votes came from Councilmembers Treva Reid and Loren Taylor, who represent districts in East Oakland.

“The whole problem is the focus on defunding,” said Councilman Taylor in an interview with KGO News. “My residents in East Oakland overwhelmingly say let’s make sure we have a solid baseline of support until these alternatives are in place in a way we can depend on.”

The head of the police union told KPIX News that City Council’s decision means about […]

