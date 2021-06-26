Share the truth















The multi-agency manhunt for the suspected Daytona Beach gunman accused of shooting an officer in the head has ended Saturday morning. The Daytona Beach Police Department announced that the suspect had been captured outside Atlanta. The multi-agency manhunt for Othal Wallace, 29, ended earlier this morning. Fellow Daytona Beach Police Department announced that Othal had been captured outside Atlanta. #unitedforosceolacounty #protectandserve #togetherasone #sheriffmarcoslopez #osceolasheriff #osceolacounty pic.twitter.com/OCtMzixwSu — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (@OsceolaSheriff) June 26, 2021 29-year-old Othal “O’Zone” Wallace faces an attempted first-degree murder of an officer charge for the Wednesday shooting and will be extradited to Volusia County. Wallace was captured early Saturday morning while hiding in an Atlanta-area tree house, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal .

Police Chief Jakari Young said at the Saturday press conference that a law enforcement taskforce, including local, state and federal agencies, captured Wallace at about 2:30 a.m. in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The three-acre property where Wallace was found is affiliated with the Not F—ing Around Coalition (NFAC), a black nationalist paramilitary organization, Young said. U.S. Marshals, the FBI, Homeland Security, and several police stations executed a search warrant on the property.

Young cited multiple flash bangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two […]

