Share the truth















Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP The Democrats failed to push through HR. 1/ S. 1, their voting power grab — essentially an attempt to nationalize and control elections, contrary to the intent of the Constitution.

So, what was the next move? The DOJ, under Joe Biden’s attorney general then tries the alternative — to go after the states with the laws that would provide better election security, now suing Georgia, with the absolute lie that the Georgia law is somehow discriminatory against black voters. This, of course, is just the first step, as AG Merrick Garland made clear. After announcing Georgia lawsuit, AG Garland says the Justice Department is also reviewing new voting laws in other states to see if there will be more legal actions https://t.co/PVD7Z6wZVZ pic.twitter.com/YtCoEjSU0C — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2021 Translation: they’re going after the other election security laws in other states as well. If they can’t get what they want by hook, they will get it by crook, and claim they’re the ones “saving democracy,” as they try to interfere in the passing of election security laws.

But sure, there’s no politicizing of the DOJ there, and it’s just coincidence that one event followed the other.

Republicans […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth













