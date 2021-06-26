Share the truth















Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero will allow for the inspection of nearly 150,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County, Georgia. While the judge dismissed Fulton County, its elections board, and the court clerk from the suit under ‘sovereign immunity’ — he added individual members of the county’s board of elections as respondents.

The judge’s ballot review, which was requested under ‘discovery’ rules, will also proceed. The judge’s ruling is a qualified win for the plaintiffs, who now have a chance to refile requests for the ballot inspection.

“The plaintiffs in the case, nine Georgia voters, scored a victory last month when Amero ordered scanned images of 147,000 absentee ballots to be unsealed,” the Washington Examiner reported. “But he placed the inspection, which would allow for high-resolution re-scans of ballots and an in-person review, on hold while considering the defendants’ motions to dismiss.”

“Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s ruling jeopardizes the prospects for the ballot inspection to continue, though a plaintiff in the lawsuit said he believes it will soon move forward,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier reported. The case brought by Garland Favorito hinges on ‘discovery’ to determine if Fulton County election workers, the defendants in the case, scanned absentee ballots […]

