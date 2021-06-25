Share the truth















An Indiana grandmother up on trespassing charges in the Capitol riot case was told by her court-appointed public defender to denounce her “white privilege.” The defense attorney gave her a reading list to reprogram her political views to cut a deal for no prison time for trespassing on January 6. She’s the first of the trespassers to be sentenced.

This sickening reaction to a woman, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who walked into the open door of the Capitol building and did nothing wrong for a five to ten minute period of time – except be there – is about as Kafkaesque as it gets in U.S. jurisprudence. It is a scene repeated over and over in the cases against people near, outside, or inside the Capitol building on January 6.

It signals yet again the bizarre and wrongheaded belief that the people in Washington to watch President Trump’s speech on January 6 were somehow white supremacists – never mind that there were people of all ethnicities present.

It also shows how the full weight of the U.S. government against these 500 people, many of whom simply walked through an open door under the watchful eyes of Capitol Police, has ruined their lives […]

