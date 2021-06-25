Share the truth















Drag Queen Wearing Stage Makeup A library in Fairfax, Virginia, is targeting “school age children,” “preschoolers,” and “babies and toddlers” as the audience for their “Drag StoryBook Hour” scheduled for Saturday, June 26, as part of celebrating “Pride Month.”

The library wrote: “Celebrate Pride Month by attending Drag StoryBook Hour cosponsored by Fairfax County Public Library and the McLean Community Center. Registration required. All Ages.”

After listing the date, time and location, the announcement continued by stating, “Audience: school age children, preschoolers, babies and toddlers.” OUTRAGEOUS: @FairfaxLibrary has targeted their “all ages” “Drag StoryBook Hour” to “school age children,” “preschoolers,” “babies and toddlers.” pic.twitter.com/Bxapuw1b4v

— Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) June 25, 2021

On Thursday, the library tweeted, “As #PRIDE 2021 wraps up, join us virtually Monday evening for our Rainbow Families Storytime. Designed for ages 2-7 with an adult, these inclusive, affirming stories and songs celebrate rainbow families, self-expression, and Pride Month.” As #PRIDE2021 wraps up, join us virtually Monday evening for our Rainbow Families Storytime. Designed for ages 2-7 with an adult, these inclusive, affirming stories and songs celebrate rainbow families, self-expression, and Pride Month. https://t.co/udMtfqUWMu pic.twitter.com/FTpNtGP4Kq

— Fairfax Library (@fairfaxlibrary) June 24, 2021 That virtual event, scheduled for June […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













