After fifteen months of medical and media propaganda, every family in the nation has a sense of either trust and confidence in the government’s information on the subject of COVID or, among those who are naturally suspicious of government dictates, a thorough distrust of what the government and media spew 24/7.

The do’s and don’ts of COVID, like politics, have proven destructive to family and friendships. To quarantine or not. To mask or not. To social distance or not. To vaccinate or not. Should one submit to the government mandates or resist? The lockdowns and quarantines made sense or they did not. Why are there experimental vaccinations for a disease that is easily treatable with proven existing and inexpensive drugs? Why are the media/government pushing the vaccines so aggressively? Why are the media and big tech conspiring and uniting to suppress any and all scientific and medical commentary that has opposed the lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccines?

Was the entire covid nightmare a planned conspiracy to defeat President Trump? That, ladies and gentlemen is the key, awful question. That Wuhan lab run by the military wing of the Chinese Communist Party was and most likely remains ground zero for the weaponization […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

