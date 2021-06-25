Share the truth















The state legislature in Vermont has overridden a Republican Governor Phil Scott’s vote of a bill that gives ‘non-citizens’ the right to vote in two cities’ elections.

“In a 20-10 vote, Vermont Democrats just barely achieved the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto of two separate bills – securing the House’s successful override vote Wednesday,” Fox News reported.

“It appears that once again the Vermont elected Democrats show a complete disregard to what it means to be a citizen,” RNC spokesman for Vermont Jay Shepard told Fox News. “Their vote to override the Governor’s veto disenfranchises those in Vermont who are citizens.”

“Legal resident noncitizens in the cities of Montpelier and Winooski will now be able to vote in municipal elections,” Fox News noted.

Legal resident noncitizens are not permitted to vote in federal elections. Some fear that this may be a first step in undermining U.S. election safeguards against noncitizens and illegal aliens voting, which are already under attack by Democrats.

“Talk about downgrading the sanctity of a vote. Are these non-citizen voters paying taxes?” Jane Hughes commented on Twitter.“Tearing America apart piece by piece,” Larry Langley remarked . “We must stand up.”However, Democrats in Vermont are touting the legislation as […]

