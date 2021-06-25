Share the truth















A sign is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco./AP Photo (Associated Press) San Francisco city workers will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when a vaccine receives full federal approval.

The policy covering 35,000 municipal workers may be the first by any city or county in the U.S.

Employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don’t get an exemption could be fired, according to the policy posted to the city government’s website Wednesday.

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. are being dispensed under emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

They are expected to receive full approval in several months. San Francisco city employees will then have 10 weeks to get their shots.

San Francisco, a compact city of nearly 900,000 residents, has had some of the strictest pandemic-related restrictions in the country.The city was among the first in the nation to order a lockdown last year and its vaccination rates are some of the highest in the nation.At least 80% of residents are partially vaccinated and 70% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Mayor London Breed.The vaccination policy for city employees covers a wide range of […]

