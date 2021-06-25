Share the truth















THE MARXIST POWERS IN AMERICA WANT TO DEVOUR YOU

It used to be that when somebody wanted you to cheer up and have a stiff upper lip, they would remind you that they can kill you, but they can’t eat you. Well, that’s not really the case. It’s not just the anthropophagi of Greek mythology, or the inhabitants of remote jungles. More recently, ISIS in Syria started actually devouring some of their victims, with the consequent diseases that result from consuming human flesh and blood.

But, what we’re seeing in America is the desire to completely demolish anyone and everyone who dares challenge the inherent superiority of the ruling class by voicing a dissenting opinion. They don’t just want to dominate, they want to eliminate.

Any theory that cannot stand up to the light of reason but that hides in the darkness must resort to censorship first and foremost. But, just shutting you up is not enough. You no longer have the right to live your life as you please. In fact, you no longer have the right to breathe. Look around you. Listen to the current Marxist oligarchy.

They may not cannibalize you with knives and spears, but they most certainly will with their words and their political lawfare. Just humiliating you and ostracizing you in social media does not suffice for their heinous aims.

THE POWER OF GOVERNMENT TO OPPRESS

The Founders of our country, many of whom sacrificed their fortunes and even their lives to give you liberty, foresaw that this could happen because they fully understood the depravity of human nature. They also realized that no matter how good a Constitution they could devise, and they developed the absolute best, it all comes to naught when later generations of Americans ignore their oaths and do not follow what our Constitution requires.

Our Constitution must be written on the hearts of all Americans and not merely on parchment!

Our current incumbent in the White House no longer subscribes to the warning of the author of the Declaration of Independence that the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. Instead he warns you that if you challenge his absolute authority, you better have some F-15s and possibly even a few nukes at your disposal, because he has them at his. That isn’t a veiled threat. That is the ravings of a maniac who has his finger on the button that could destroy the world.

Do you wonder why they are so rabid about wanting to take away your 2nd Amendment right to defend yourself? It wasn’t written to ensure that hunters would always have the means to put food on their family tables. The Constitution was not intended to limit our God-given rights. In fact, the Constitution did not grant our rights, but rather only recognized that they came from our Creator.

“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

I can vouch for the fact that I personally saw those words inscribed in the walls of the Jefferson Memorial on the Potomac in our nation’s capital. If there’s ever a memorial built to Joe Biden, it will probably have such profound words inscribed as here’s the deal.

This is the essence of the problem. Our current government thinks that they grant our rights and that they thus have the authority to withhold them from us. If you were a U.S. Senator who chose to follow the constitutional process on January 6th, there are some who want you censured or expelled from that venerable body.

VINDICTIVENESS

If the current powers-that-be have their way, there will never again be a free election in this country. They fell short in their scheme in 2016 but succeeded in 2020. They have already pre-rigged the midterms of 2022 and the national elections of 2024.

They believe they have to govern. It really is not a philosophy. It is just a tactic of raw greed. You are not going to find anybody today in the Democrat Party who will have a substantive discussion about the issues. They will not attempt to rationalize what they do. They will simply say, it’s because I can.

The party of Maxine Waters does not even want you to be able to sit down at a restaurant with your family without being harassed or thrown out. Proponents of Critical Race Theory believe the solution to racism is more racism. If a white person ever discriminated against a black person, then it is perfectly legitimate and justified to discriminate against every Caucasian in America today. Black Africans were sold into slavery by other black Africans and by Arab Muslims, but nobody today would ever dare to condemn them.

Rather, they seek out spineless self-loathing people to do obeisance and take upon themselves the original sin of Adam and Eve. Actually, Jesus Christ already did that once and for all with His death on the cross, His resurrection and His ascension to the right hand of the Father in Heaven. Only Christ Himself who came to earth as God Incarnate and lived a sinless life could bear the sins of others.

Whether you are a Catholic in the Philippines who flagellates yourself on Good Friday or you are an over-paid, under-educated, unprincipled professional American athlete existing in a moral vacuum, who kneels instead of standing with your hand over your heart (if you have one) to respect the Star-Spangled Banner, what you are doing is nothing more than virtue signaling. You are saying, look at me as I do penitence. Tell me how wonderful I am. It’s all about you. It’s not about anybody that you claim to be helping. You are doing it all for your own glory and nothing else.

YOU ATE OUR LUNCH DURING THE 7TH INNING STRETCH, BUT YOU WON’T EAT US

We are on to your game. We know the signs you’re giving to that runner at third base. We even read your coach Saul Alinsky’s playbook so we can always be several steps ahead of you.

You don’t want to let us coexist because we refuse to play by your bogus rules. Before you even begin that slide into home plate for the winning run, we are going to tag you halfway down the third-base line.

You may have stolen third base, but you will not steal home! Believe it or not, there really is am Impartial Umpire. He Who stood behind home plate during the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution is still very much in control today. It’s not baseball, it’s real life!

You’re out!!!

Article cross-posted from David’s blog.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













