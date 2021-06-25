Share the truth















Paul Drinkwater/Getty Images/Vince Bucci/AP Images The far-left, late-night talk shows are suffering some serious ratings losses, which probably has more than a little to do with President Trump leaving office.

As you read through the numbers below, keep this number in mind: 6.3 million . During the 1986-87 television season, with nearly 100 million fewer people in the country, that was the number of viewers Johnny Carson averaged throughout the entire 1986-87 television season.

Season-to-date average audience size… Late Show with Steven Colbert 2 . 9 million viewers

Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon: 1.5 million viewers

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 1.8 million

Altogether, in a country with 330 million people (as opposed to 240 million in 1986), those three left-wing losers cannot pull in as many average nightly viewers as Johnny Carson did in 1986.And their numbers are falling : Season to date, Colbert is averaging 2.915 million total viewers (down 16%) and 425,000 viewers (-20%) in the key demo. Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” is averaging 1.533 million total viewers (down 21%) and 343,000 viewers (-28%) in the key demo. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has brought in 1.800 million total viewers (down 9%) and 344,000 viewers (-21%) in the demo. Over on the ironically […]

