On June 22, 2021, the Biden administration unveiled new steps to harass lawful gun owners and gun businesses in the US. One of its most notable announcements was the creation of five gun-trafficking “strike forces” to supposedly curb the influx of guns that are moved across state lines.

The Department of Justice stated that these new strike forces will be rolled out within 30 days in order “to help reduce violent crime by addressing illegal gun trafficking in significant firearms trafficking corridors” that facilitate the movement of firearms into major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

“As the President has repeatedly said, we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence in this country. This violence robs us of loved ones and causes life-altering physical injuries,” the White House declared in a recently published statement. “It causes lasting trauma, with cascading consequences for children, families, and communities. It steals our freedom, our sense of belonging and security, and has ripple effects for our economy.”

According to Liz George of American Military Forces , “The forces will be a coordinated effort between U.S. Attorneys and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), as well as state […]

