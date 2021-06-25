Share the truth















We are all F-15s now.

Those are President Biden’s terms, not mine. Because he said that’s what we would need to overthrow the federal government if it came right down to it. Although that leaves me very confused about where AOC’s post-traumatic stress disorder and therapy sessions were born out of, since I didn’t see the Viking hat guy flying any F-15s during the supposed “insurrection” that happened on Jan. 6.

But back to my new identity. And yes, it is my identity and you must respect it just like in those new credit card commercials that don’t require you to use your real name, if you feel pretty and special with a totally made-up name. I mean, nothing makes or breaks how a gas station burrito is going to taste like whether or not my every emotion is validated by the minimum wage-making tyrant who probably just doesn’t know he’s a Klan member yet. Obviously.

So hear me plainly, people of CHAZ and its many splendored offshoots from sea to shining sea: I am an F-15, and my pronouns are ‘hell no’ and ‘over my dead body.’

If the federal government’s Faucian Bargain is to make vaccines mandatory for young people who […]

