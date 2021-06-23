Share the truth















In another piece of evidence that the military has been captured and turned against the country it should be defending, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley defended critical race theory during testimony in Congress on Wednesday.

“On the issue of critical race theory, etc., I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is, but I do think it’s important,” he said.

“The United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and understand, and I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I understand it,” Milley added.

This is when Milley exposed himself as little more than a partisan political operative who hides behind his uniform and his medals in order to subvert U.S. national security goals.

“So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said.

“So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend. And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States Military…of being “woke” or something else because […]

