Share the truth















Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee, who was known for his outlandish lifestyle, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell after a court had authorized his extradition back to the United States. He was 75.

Article by Jack Phillips from our partners at The Epoch Times.

The Catalan justice department confirmed his death to news outlets and confirmed earlier reports from El Mundo and El Pais newspapers.

McAfee, who founded the namesake antivirus and computer security service, was facing tax evasion charges in the United States.

The department said in a statement to El Pais it appears McAfee committed suicide and “judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death.”

Prison officers and medics were deployed to try and save McAfee’s life but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead after attempts to revive him failed, the department’s statement added.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters that he died via hanging and said he couldn’t stand spending any more time in jail.

“This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long,” the lawyer added to the news agency.

Hours before that, a court in Spain had authorized McAfee’s extradition back to the U.S. on the tax evasion charges.

In the final tweet sent from an account associated with McAfee on June 18, he wrote: “In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy… All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield.”

Following his death, some pointed to tweets McAfee previously wrote, including one in 2019 that included a cryptic warning.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself’. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD,” he tweeted, including a link to a now-offline website.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

The cybersecurity software pioneer in October 2020 also made a reference to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was found dead in a prison cell in August 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

“The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,” McAfee also wrote on June 16 of this year.

In October 2020, he was arrested at the Barcelona international airport on the charges, which were pending in a Tennessee federal court. An indictment against him said that he earned millions of dollars from consulting, speaking engagements, promoting cryptocurrencies, and making a documentary.

“From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release at the time.

McAfee in 1994 resigned from the antivirus company he founded, although years later, he created a profane video explaining how users can uninstall the antivirus software. And in 2019, he was ordered to pay $25 million in damages over the death of a former neighbor in Belize in 2012.

Of late, McAfee’s Twitter posts became increasingly more somber, although he would often criticize the federal government.

In the June 9 post on Twitter, McAfee noted that “after uncountable lawsuits and the reach of the FED’s I now have nothing. But inside these prison bars I have never felt more free. The things you believe you own, in reality own you.”

And in one particularly revealing post, he wrote, “I have a million followers but I’d be surprised if even 1% bother to read my tweets. Ramblings of an old man lost in a near infinite Twitter verse – like tears in rain. As you may guess I’m having a down day.”

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













