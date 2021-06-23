Share the truth















Do you remember the headlines when President Trump had Covid-19? Many of them questioned how many people close to him, including his Secret Service agents, would die as a result of his irresponsible handling of the disease. Many in his family and close confidants were also infected, including his wife. One particular article (I wish I could find it now) predicted that President Trump’s actions would “decimate” the White House staff.

A new hit piece intended to reiterate all of these points came out today. Citizens for Ethics tried to smear President Trump by using a Freedom of Information Act request to find out how many Secret Service agents had been infected with Covid-19 in 2020. They were giddy to report, along with several in mainstream media, that the monstrous president put hundreds of lives in danger that resulted in nearly 900 members of the Secret Service being infected.

Nearly 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to government records obtained by CREW. The vast majority served in protection jobs, either as Special Agents or in the Uniformed Division.

The records obtained by CREW show that in the first year of the pandemic, 881 active Secret Service employees were diagnosed with COVID. The list consists of 477 Special Agents, 249 members of the Uniformed Division, 131 working in Administrative, Professional, Technical Positions, 12 Investigative Protection Officers and 12 Technical Security Investigators. The records, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, do not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive.

Let’s set aside the fact that the President of the United States only comes in contact with a tiny percentage of Secret Service agents. Let’s also ignore that this “bombshell” is trying to blame the infections on President Trump’s personal Covid policies when it’s the agency itself that is responsible for protocols and procedures related to anything like the pandemic. All of those points are important, but there’s on big one the hit pieces invariably failed to mention.

To date, no Secret Service personnel have died from Covid-19. Nearly 900 were infected under Trump and during the first two months under Biden, yet there have been zero deaths attributed to the disease.

Most in the Secret Service are relatively young and healthy. These numbers reveal known cases, but they do not go into severity. It’s conspicuous that the report does not indicate how many were hospitalized, a statistic that could have been easily provided by Department of Homeland Security in their response to the FOIA request. Either CREW failed to ask the basic question or they intentionally omitted it for the sake of the narrative they were trying to create. They weren’t interested in who was actually harmed by the disease. They wanted raw data to use to point a finger at Orange Man Bad.

Hundreds of healthy Secret Service agents who had not been vaccinated had Covid-19 and survived. None died. What does this tell us about the unhinged push to vaccinate every healthy person in America?

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













