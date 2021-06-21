Share the truth















Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter. The military wings of the Hamas terror group and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are recruiting Palestinian children and teenagers for their upcoming annual summer camps to train them and win their support to become future operatives in the terrorist organizations.

The summer camps are “a type of indoctrination into the group’s ideology. What they are trying to do here is to prepare these child minors into possibly joining militant groups at an older age of about 16. There are many child militants out there,” Joe Truzman, research analyst at FDD’s Long War Journal told The Algemeiner . “For someone in Gaza it is normal. They don’t bat an eye. A lot of the children look up to these militants, they are their freedom fighters. There is nothing more honorable than to join one of their militant groups to become a shaheed — a martyr.” get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! According to David Bedein, Director of the Center for Near East Policy Research, a promotional video for the summer camp suggests that the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, last week recruited and […]

