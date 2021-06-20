Share the truth















In the race for the 2022 GOP nomination to be the attorney general of Texas, the incumbent is being investigated by the state bar association — and it may not hurt him. His main opponent is the grandson of one president who called Texas home and the nephew of another — and it may not help him.

The incumbent attorney general is Ken Paxton, and his challenger is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (son of Jeb, nephew of George W, grandson of H.W.).

Republican strategist Jeff Roe calls the looming showdown between the two “the Holy War of Texas.”

“We haven’t seen a battle like this since the siege at the Alamo,” Roe, who ran Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign, told Politico.

Paxton is a loyal Trump supporter and minor MAGA star, thanks to his role as an architect of a multistate legal effort to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. He is facing a number of public scandals, including a 5-year-old indictment for securities fraud and an FBI investigation for corruption, which led to, among other things, the abrupt firing of some of Paxton’s top aides last year.

Bush, the heir apparent to his family’s political dynasty, is trying […]

