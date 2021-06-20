Share the truth















As Republicans across the country look to ban critical race theory, a controversial doctrine that highlights systemic racism as defining framework of U.S. history, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) rejected the idea that it is even being taught to public school students. Republicans love to create outrage over things that aren’t actually happening. People should be asking them, what elementary, middle and high school is teaching Critical Race Theory and why they are spinning false narratives. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 19, 2021 Omar’s comments on Saturday follows Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) introducing legislation that would prevent public schools in Washington, D.C. from being permitted to teach critical race theory. His bill is the latest effort by Republicans to put an end to critical race theory in schools.

Grothman said in a press release Friday that critical race theory teaches students “to hate each other and hate their country.” In other words, students being taught that they are defined by the color of their skin, not the content of their character. Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Iowa have already passed legislation to prevent the controversial doctrine from being taught and 16 other states have introduced […]

