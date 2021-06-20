Share the truth















With Joe Biden in the White House you can expect to hear the name “Blackrock” in the headlines connected to a variety of issues from real estate purchasing to green energy projects with massive domestic and international investments.

BlackRock, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is a massive publicly traded multinational investment firm with over $8.68 trillion in assets under management [ December 31, 2020 financial statement ] in more than 100 countries across the globe. To say that Blackrock is invested in globalism, climate change and leftist politics, would be a severe understatement { See Here }. Larry Fink is the CEO and people like Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s attorney of record, are on the board . Inside BlackRock there is a division called the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) { See Here }.

Essentially the role of the BII is to tell BlackRock what is going to happen around the globe, and be the tip-of-the-spear in directing BlackRock where to invest money by predicting political events.

The Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute is Tom Donilon , President Obama’s former National Security Advisor (before Susan Rice), and a key advisor to Joe Biden throughout his career in politics.

You cannot get more deeply […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Share the truth













