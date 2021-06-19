Share the truth















As I have learned the hard way, the science behind climate change has no more predictive real-world value than the science behind COVID. When put to the test, scientists cannot tell you what will happen next year, let alone next century, but that does not stop them from pretending they can.

Three years ago, my new neighbor here on Lake Erie asked if I wanted to go in with him on a seawall. Having spent thirty summers on the Rust Belt Riviera, I politely declined. As I explained, on only one occasion during those years had waves lapped against even the base of my heavily vegetated ten-foot bank. Besides, walls cost a lot of money. The high cost of heeding climate science. Although I have never trusted it, the science of climate change was on my side. In 2002, National Geographic published a scary, much cited article titled “Down the Drain: The Incredible Shrinking Great Lakes.” Someone seems to have pulled the plug on this article, as I learned about it only from reading a 2012 National Geographic article by Lisa Borre that identified the culprit for this shrinkage as climate change, “Warming Lakes: Climate Change and Variability Drive Low […]

