Take careful note of the way the Biden Alliance frantically scrambles to re-write history and backfill the gaping holes they’ve left in the public’s understanding of COVID-19’s obscure origins. It is a drill you’ll be witnessing again and again in the coming months as its suppressive hold on vital facts covering many topics relevant to the 2020 election slowly loosen, and more of ex-President Trump’s supposedly insane assertions on those controversial matters are proven not so crazy after all.

The Biden Alliance of course refers to the now well documented ongoing Democrat collaboration with the overwhelming majority of the print and broadcast media, the upper tiers of the permanent federal bureaucracy and of course, the universities and education establishment. It enjoys the financial backing of many newly-woke banks and large corporations. Always on call are the enormous resources of Big Tech, Big Pharma, the corporate medical giants, and — shades of the Weimar Republic — storm-trooper street muscle provided by radical anarchist groups such as Antifa, BLM and various other purveyors of social mayhem. Add in possible complicity in widespread voter fraud, and the comprehensive nature of this freakish special purpose consortium makes one wonder how the 2020 presidential contest […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

