Citing irregularities, GOP candidates push case to Ninth Circuit

Staff Report Plaintiff Buzz Patterson is a NYT best selling author, Air Force combat pilot and former military advisor to President Bill Clinton. San Francisco – Thirteen congressional candidates intend to take their fight for fair and honest elections in California to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a nonpartisan elections watchdog group announced on Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, who include a former military advisor to President Bill Clinton, are challenging laws, regulations and election practices creating an environment ripe for irregularities, according to the Election Integrity Project California.

“This is a potentially groundbreaking case that challenges the blatantly unconstitutional election practices taking place in California and increasingly, in other parts of the country” said Linda Paine, president of EIPCa.

“Unlike other recent election cases, it is forward looking, seeking to create a transparent election process for all future elections.” 700 sworn affidavits In January, the candidates, all Republicans, sued numerous county and state election officials in federal court, including Gov. Gavin Newson, charging that they violated several clauses of the U.S Constitution, allowing fraud to occur in the Nov. 3 election.The Los […]

