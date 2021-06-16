Share the truth















Attorney-General Garland spoke last Friday and only spent 50 seconds on election fraud – the biggest issue in the States and related to the biggest steal in US history – the 2020 Election… 50 seconds of a 21-minute speech!

During his entire 21 minute speech , AG Garland only spent 50 seconds on election fraud. He spent 5 seconds to say “if” fraud is found, they will vigorously prosecute. But the next 45 seconds he dismisses all current election fraud claims. He says: They have been refuted by intel agencies, law enforcement, both administrations, and every Federal & State court that reviewed them.” If this is truly what Garland believes then his staff has shielded him from facts, he is corrupt, or both. According to NMSU Law Professor David Clements, of the 55 GOP plaintiff-led cases only 11 were heard on the merits. And in 9 of these, the GOP plaintiffs prevailed.

In his Friday speech , Garland mentions he assigned his “Associate Attorney General” to enforce Presidential Executive Order 14019. Garland […]

