President Biden Delivers Remarks On Conflict In Middle East Joe Biden’s former White House stenographer recounted in a series of interviews last year and in an op-ed from several weeks ago how then-Vice President Biden was allegedly dominated by then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a 2011 meeting in Moscow.

Mike McCormick, who, according to the Free Beacon , worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with Biden from 2011 to 2017, revealed details about what happened during the meeting between the two leaders, which he says never made it into the press.

McCormick made the remarks in a series of interviews with the Free Beacon, WION , Fox News Radio , and in an op-ed with The National Pulse . The news comes as Biden and Putin are set to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday for a lengthy meeting.

“I was standing in the room with him when he met with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Putin body slammed him. He made him look like he didn’t know what he was doing,” McCormick told Fox News radio late last year. “It was the first one-on-one meeting Joe Biden had with Vladimir Putin. It was during the Russian reset. […]

