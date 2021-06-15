Share the truth















On June 8, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requesting that the Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs provide more details about the “stakeholders” present during their meetings in which they drew up Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) legislation.

The legislation in question is generally known as red flag gun confiscation orders among pro-Second Amendment organizations given how firearms are taken away from American citizens without due process. Specifically, Americans can have their firearms seized without even being proven guilty of committing a crime.

“In their June 7 th press release, the DOJ stated that they consulted so-called stakeholders to draft model Red Flag gun confiscation legislation. We want to know who they consulted – because they surely didn’t ask us,” declared Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights.

According to the “model” legislation published on the DOJ’s website, the government agency recommends stringent “Red Flag” gun confiscation legislation be passed. Make no mistake about it, these bills are constructed in a manner that allows governments to confiscate individuals’ firearms based on flimsy accusations coming from acquaintances, ex-partners with an axe to grind, neighbors, doctors, and school teachers. Under red flag […]

