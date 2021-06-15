Share the truth















All Seasons Press LLC, a new conservative publishing house committed to free speech, was launched recently to give voice to the majority of Americans today who believe in American Greatness, an accurate portrayal of history, traditional values, and constitutional rights.

The founders Louise Burke and Kate Hartson established the publishing firm over growing concerns over the elimination of free speech and the free press in America.

Evidently, there are still people brave enough to speak out against the Marxist onslaught of the left in America.

Former Trump officials Mark Meadows and Dr. Peter Navarro have book deals with the new publishing house.

The Wall Street Journal reported: Two veteran book-publishing executives have teamed up to launch a conservative publishing house called All Seasons Press LLC as ideological debates roil a book industry increasingly fueled by demand for political titles. Louise Burke , the former president and publisher of Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books Group, and Kate Hartson , whom Hachette Book Group dismissed as editorial director of its Center Street imprint earlier this year, said conservative authors are finding […]

